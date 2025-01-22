Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 823,980 people (+1950 per day), 9844 tanks, 22,194 artillery systems, 20,485 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 823,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 22.01.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 823980 (+1950) people,

tanks - 9844 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20485 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 22194 (+60) units,

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1050 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23039 (+141),

cruise missiles - 3051 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 34837 (+155) units,

special equipment - 3711 (+1)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.