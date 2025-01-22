Ukraine can win war thanks to EU support, - Kallas

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, expressed her belief that Ukraine is able to win the war with Russia, provided that the EU continues to support it.

She said this during the annual conference of the EU Defense Agency, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

According to Kallas, the EU has already provided Ukraine with financial assistance worth 134 billion euros, of which 50 billion are allocated for military support. In addition, by the end of January, the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained in the EU will reach 75,000.

Kallas also said that the EU is working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and is considering the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to further help Ukraine.

"There is absolutely no doubt that we can do more to help Ukraine. With our help, they can win the war," Kallas emphasized.

She emphasized that the EU must demonstrate strength, as this is the only language that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands. Kallas noted that the EU's economy is 17 times larger than Russia's, and the Union must show Putin his inevitable defeat.

As a reminder, Kallas recently said she saw no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.