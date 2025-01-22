Trump is right to say that EU does not spend enough on defense - EU foreign policy chief Kallas

The European Union is currently not spending enough on defense.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, at the annual conference of the EU Defense Agency, Censor.NET reports with reference to Evropeiska Pravda.

Kallas noted that, according to intelligence, Russia could test the EU's readiness for self-defense in 3-5 years, so the EU should increase its military capabilities.

"Last year, member states collectively spent an average of 1.9% of GDP on defense, while Russia spent 9%. We spend billions on our schools, social protection, and healthcare, but if we don't invest more in defense, all of this is at risk," said Kallas.

She emphasized that Europe's failure to invest in military capabilities also sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor.

President Trump is right to say that we are not spending enough. It is time to invest. We need investments from member states and the private sector, but also from the general European budget," Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, Kallas also said that Ukraine is able to win the war thanks to the EU's support. It was also reported that Zelenskyy called on Europe to increase defense spending: if it takes 5% of GDP, it should be 5%.