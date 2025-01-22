Illicit enrichment of UAH 14 million: in Lviv region, Armed Forces official who registered property for relatives will be tried - SBI

The SBI has completed a pre-trial investigation into the case of the head of the housing and maintenance department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lviv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, from 2021 to 2024, the official acquired assets exceeding his legal income by UAH 14.2 million. He illegally registered a residential building and a land plot in the village of Briukhovychi near Lviv, worth about USD 300,000, in the name of his relatives.

As noted, the official's daughter also became the owner of an apartment in Lviv with an area of more than 100 sq m, declared at a reduced value of UAH 1.5 million, while its real price is more than UAH 5.5 million. The official also purchased and registered a premium SUV for his daughter in the name of a relative.

The official is accused of illicit enrichment and declaring false information under Articles 368-5 and 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The indictment has already been sent to court.

The articles provide for up to 10 years in prison. All the illegally acquired property was seized and will be transferred to the state.

The Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region is providing procedural guidance.

