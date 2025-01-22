Allies will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in near future - Scholz

In the near future, Germany will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with its allies.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the Funke media group, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"First of all, it would be good if the war in Ukraine ended. But even then, we would still have to ensure a secure future for Ukraine," Scholz said.

He noted that the next step would be to discuss security guarantees, as well as how Ukraine can maintain a strong army, which "we will equip together." According to Scholz, the allies will discuss this issue in the near future.

"We will discuss this with our allies in the near future. But for now, such speculations are prohibited. After all, nothing is decided over the heads of the Ukrainian people. And we are still far from peace," the German Chancellor emphasized.

