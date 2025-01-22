Ukraine’s membership in EU is best investment for European Union - Sybiha

Ukraine's membership in the European Union will be a strategic investment for the EU.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the accession of Ukraine, as well as Moldova and the Western Balkans, would significantly strengthen the economic and security capabilities of the European Union, making it more competitive on the world stage.

"We are committed to the goals of enlargement and are ready to make efforts to achieve them. This is also in our national interest and is not a favor to us. Because we will be contributing to the strength of the EU, to its competitive advantages, for example, with our defense industry, with our technology and security expertise. This could probably be the best investment for the EU... So the EU has to grow. Without enlargement, the EU project will not be complete," the minister said.

Read more: Sybiha before Trump’s inauguration: Just peace for Ukraine is important for global security

Sibiga emphasized that in the current geopolitical realities, it is important not only to keep the pace of the EU enlargement process, but also to maintain it in the face of Russian aggression. "Let me share a personal story. At the beginning of this full-scale invasion, when we were in the bunker, together with the President, on the second day we realized that we would win. On the fourth day of this brutal aggression, we applied for EU membership. Six months later, we received the status of a candidate country. We need to maintain the same speed now. Because this is the geopolitical reality. And this is also our response to this brutality, to Russian atrocities, to protect our values and our strategic choice," Sibiga said, noting that today more than 90% of Ukrainians support the idea of the country's accession to the EU.

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine makes a significant contribution to strengthening the security of Europe. "We must achieve a lasting, just, and comprehensive peace. Because the security of Europe and the security of Ukraine are inseparable. So we have to do it," he emphasized.

Read also on Censor.NET: Almost 60% of Poles do not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO until Volyn tragedy is resolved - poll

The dynamics of EU enlargement is especially important, as it will allow the Union to adapt to modern challenges. Sibiga emphasized that in the coming years, it will be important to maintain ambitious goals for the inclusion of new countries in the EU, as well as to provide for this in the budget planning for 2028-2034. According to him, the cost of the enlargement process for the European Union is approximately 0.17% of its GDP, if we are talking about nine potential candidates.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of considering the candidate countries as equal partners at the stage of EU budget planning. In particular, he expressed hope that the ambitious enlargement goals will be reflected in the upcoming budget, allowing the EU to remain competitive and able to achieve its global goals.

Read also on Censor.NET: Siberia before Trump's inauguration: A just peace for Ukraine is important for global security