Demchenko: Russia intensifies shelling of Chernihiv region with use of aircraft

Since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have been shelling the border regions of Ukraine, in particular Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Regarding the border with Russia. The enemy does not stop shelling the border of the three regions. These are Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Since the beginning of this year alone, our border guard groups have recorded more than 2,500 attacks by Russia on these territories. 55 of them involved the use of aircraft, over a thousand involved the use of artillery, and over 1400 involved the use of unmanned aerial vehicles," said Demchenko.

According to the State Border Guard Service, air strikes in the Chernihiv region have intensified, which is a new stage of Russian aggression. Previously, enemy aircraft mainly struck at the Sumy direction. Now it also covers the Chernihiv region, which indicates the expansion of the attack front in the border areas.

Read more: Attempts of Russian SRGs to enter border area are recorded - SBGS