European Parliament does not recognize upcoming elections in Belarus, supporting sanctions against Lukashenko

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on EU countries and the international community not to recognize the "presidential elections" scheduled for January 26 in Belarus.

This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports.

The text of the resolution was supported by 429 deputies, 205 voted against, and 23 abstained.

The document condemns the ongoing repressions in Belarus and their intensification on the eve of the so-called "elections", which are supported by the illegitimate rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has remained in power since 1994.

The European Parliament states that none of the candidates in the election is a genuine competitor to Lukashenko, making the election a sham. "Emphasizing the non-recognition of Lukashenko as president and the position that the entire Belarusian regime is illegitimate, MEPs express their unwavering support for the Belarusian people in their quest for democracy, freedom and respect for human rights," the text adds.

The document also expresses concern about the situation with political prisoners in Belarus, whose number exceeds 1200, and calls on the EU to further investigate human rights violations in the country. The MEPs emphasized their support for the Belarusian people and condemned Lukashenko's participation in Russia's aggression against Ukraine, noting that Belarus has effectively become controlled by Russia as part of a "union state."

The resolution also calls on the EU and international partners to strengthen sanctions against individuals and entities in Belarus responsible for repression and participation in Russia's war against Ukraine.