Poroshenko is ready to post bail for General Halushkin

The leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, has announced his readiness to post bail for the former commander of the OTG Kharkiv, Yurii Halushkin, who was arrested for 60 days the day before.

"I was outraged by the arrest of a combat general, full knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Yurii Alimovych Halushkin, whom I know well from the defense of Kyiv in the winter of 2022. This is very similar to the search for "scapegoats" instead of fair punishment for those who "f#cked up" preparations for the war and continue to steal the state budget for military procurement," he stressed.

According to Poroshenko, this will definitely demotivate frontline commanders.

"This does not add to our resilience, and the enemy has not gone away. These days I receive numerous appeals from the military asking for help for the general. Therefore, I propose to post bail for Yurii Halushkin. Just like we released Generals Marchenko and Pavlovskyi from the pre-trial detention center.

Brigadier General Halushkin's lawyers can contact our team for the necessary information and procedures. Once again, I call on the authorities to stop attacking internal unity and start strengthening the Armed Forces. The path to victory is difficult, and we need to unite instead of assigning blame," he concluded.

