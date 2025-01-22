ENG
Two men are killed as result of Russian FPV drone strike on car in village of Hoptivka, Kharkiv region

Shelling of Kharkiv region

Two men born in 1968 and 1980 sustained fatal injuries as a result of the munition drop.

This was reported by the head of KhRMA Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers fired on the village of Hoptivka in the Derhachi community of the Kharkiv region.

"The incident occurred on January 21 at 6:30 pm. An enemy FPV drone hit a car moving through the village. A 56-year-old and 44-year-old civilian men who were in the car died on the spot," the statement said.

