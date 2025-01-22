UAH 5 million bail for General Halushkin posted - media

On Wednesday, January 22, 5 million hryvnias bail was posted for the former commander of the Kharkiv OTG, Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin, who is suspected of improper defense during the offensive in the north of Kharkiv region in 2024.

This is reported by Suspilne Kharkiv with reference to his lawyer Mykhailo Velychko, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the name of the bail bondsman is not disclosed.

As reported, Halushkin was arrested the day before for 60 days.

Earlier, the leader of European Solidarity and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, said he was ready to post bail for the former commander of the OTG Kharkiv, Yurii Galushkin.

