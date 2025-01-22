Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to 14 more servicemen, nine of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 14 servicemen, nine of them posthumously.

The relevant decrees are published on the President's website, Censor.NET reports.

According to decrees No. 41/2025, No. 43/2025, No. 48/2025, No. 51/2025, No. 52/2025, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to Senior Sergeant Viacheslav Malynovskyi, Senior Soldier Ivan Kryvalchuk, Junior Lieutenant Tenhiz Berdzenishvili, Lieutenant Colonel Yurii Harkavyi and Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Bokhonchyk.

Also, by Decrees No. 40/2025, No. 42/2025, No. 44/2025, No. 45/2025, No. 46/2025, No. 47/2025, No. 49/2025, No. 53/2025, No. 54/2025, the President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Junior Lieutenant Vasyl Kovylin (posthumously), Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Sukhovenko (posthumously), Lieutenant Colonel Vasyl Kopan (posthumously), Sergeant Pavlo Baltian, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Kyryliuk (posthumously), Master Sergeant Oleksandr Hrechanyk (posthumously), Soldier Viktor Smoliichuk (posthumously), Junior Sergeant Roman Holub (posthumously), Junior Sergeant Oleksii Dziubka (posthumously).

The titles were awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in the defense of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to Dmytro Maslovskyi (Cobra), soldier of 71st SJB, who died in hand-to-hand fight with ruscist