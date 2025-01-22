If Trump succeeds in ending war in Ukraine, monument should be erected to him - Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic doubts that US President Donald Trump will be able to quickly resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Blic.

According to Vucic, if Trump does manage to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, "he will have to be given a monument."

"Russia and Ukraine are not small countries, and both have lost too many people for a decision to be made so easily, but if Trump succeeds, we should all build a monument to him... I'm rooting for him, I hope it happens. God help him," he added.

According to the WSJ, Trump has instructed his representative for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg , to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

