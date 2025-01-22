Sybiha: Ukraine is working on Trump’s special envoy Kellogg’s visit

Ukraine and the United States have not yet contacted the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding the visit of his special envoy Keith Kellogg. However, work is underway on this issue.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in a commentary to NV, Censor.NET reports.

Sybiha noted that after Trump's inauguration, there are no longer "legal obstacles" to establishing contacts.

"After the inauguration, there are no longer any legal obstacles, and we hope that these contacts will take place in the near future. We have already applied through diplomatic channels for such contacts - telephone or exchange of visits. Therefore, we expect and hope that they will take place in the short term," the foreign minister said.

When asked whether such contacts take place on a daily basis, the Foreign Minister replied that it depends on the two sides.

Read more: Italian Defense Minister Crosetto arrives in Kyiv

"Embassies exist to ensure that contact is constant. A higher level of contact depends on the other side, and we are ready for permanent contacts," Sybiha added.

The minister also noted that Ukraine is constantly in focus.

"In every speech I hear, Ukraine is mentioned, words of support, solidarity and statements about the need to achieve a just peace. Because this is a war not only against Ukraine... it is an attack on common values and international law. Without the establishment of a just peace, it is impossible to restore the established pace of life in Europe or in the transatlantic community," the minister said.

Earlier it was reported that US President-elect Donald Trump's representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, postponed his trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on January 20.