The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine and conclude a peace agreement. Otherwise, he threatened Russia with heavy taxes and sanctions.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I do not want to harm Russia. I love the Russian people and have always had a very good relationship with President Putin..." he said.

Putin is not doing very well. He is suffering and looking bad. I think he would be glad to end war - Trump

In particular, he recalled the participation of the Russian Federation, which at that time was part of the USSR, in World War II.

I'm going to do Russia, whose economy is in decline, and President Putin a very big favor. Make a deal now and stop this senseless war! It will only get worse," the Republican said.

Trump emphasized that if a deal is not reached soon, he will have "no choice" but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries involved.

"Let's end this war, which would never have started if I were president! We can do it the easy way or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It is time to 'close the deal'. No more lives should be lost!" - the US president added.

According to the WSJ, Trump has instructed his representative for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reiterated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to conclude a peace deal, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has significant problems in his country's economy.