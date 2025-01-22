ENG
Zelenskyy meets with Plenkovic: security guarantees and defense cooperation discussed

Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic meet in Davos on January 22

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss the need to strengthen Ukraine's position.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked Plenkovic and the Croatian government for their continued support.

"We discussed security cooperation and further cooperation in the defense sector. Strengthening our soldiers on the battlefield and strengthening Ukraine's positions are extremely important for achieving a just and lasting peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The parties also discussed the expansion of rehabilitation and recovery programs for our defenders and their families.

