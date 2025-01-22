Zelenskyy believes Xi Jinping can push Putin to peace: Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on China

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his belief that Chinese leader Xi Jinping can push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to peace, as the Russian economy is heavily dependent on China.

The head of state said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, he is trying to convince China to use its influence on Russia to help end the fighting in Ukraine. At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed disappointment that he has not been able to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping more often.

Read more: Peacekeeping forces in Ukraine should include US troops - Zelenskyy

"I am sure he can push Putin to peace. President Trump is the strongest - and so is Xi Jinping. I think there is no other ally who can really do this. Its economy... Putin is very much dependent on China," the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that on January 17, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump.