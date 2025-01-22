Peacekeeping forces in Ukraine should include US troops - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that any peacekeeping force that may be deployed in Ukraine must include US troops.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, European allies do not have enough military capabilities to effectively deter Russia. He emphasized that the exclusion of the United States from this process could lead to a split in NATO.

"This cannot happen without the United States. Even if some European friends think it is possible, no, it cannot be. No one will take risks without the United States," Zelenskyy said.

The president also rejected the idea that European military support could be sufficient to effectively deter the aggressor, emphasizing the importance of American involvement.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses with Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani expansion of initiative to return Ukrainian children stolen by Russia. PHOTO

Peacekeeping forces in Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron would discuss with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine in the event of an agreement to end the current phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk denied that Polish troops would be sent to Ukraine after the ceasefire.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas assessed the possibility of sending a European peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto expressed his readiness to support a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine if peace is achieved.

In turn, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called these discussions "premature."

Germany, together with its partners, will consider the possible deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of "security guarantees" only after the conditions are created, namely a ceasefire with Russia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated that several countries are currently considering participation in a potential contingent of Western allies in Ukraine. However, specific plans for the deployment of foreign troops are still under discussion.