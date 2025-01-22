ENG
News
Zelenskyy meets with Argentine President Milei, thanks him for supporting Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Javier Milei

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Argentine President Javier Milei.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

Zelenskyy thanked Milei for his continued support for Ukraine.

"We discussed joint coordination with partners to bring about a just and lasting peace. We appreciate Argentina's full understanding and willingness to help. We are glad that Javier is succeeding in the changes he planned, and Argentina is becoming stronger economically. The successes speak for themselves: the successful implementation of economic reforms and the restoration of economic potential," the president wrote.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6626) Milei (6)
