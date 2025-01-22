Zelenskyy and Vucic discuss EU integration and security guarantees in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy thanked for Serbia's humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine.

"We discussed integration into the European Union. This is a common goal of both our countries. A lasting and sustainable peace must be supported by strong security guarantees. The position of our country remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the President added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that he had doubts that US President Donald Trump would be able to quickly resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.