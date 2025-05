Russians occupied Novovasylivka near Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Russian troops captured Novovasylivka, near Pokrovsk.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Novovasylivka and advanced in Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, near Chasiv Yar, Yantarnyi, Petropavlivka, Yasenove, Kotlyne, Vozdvyzhenka and Baranivka," the statement said.

