Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 825,320 people (+1,340 per day), 9,850 tanks, 22,256 artillery systems, 20,497 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 825,320 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.01.25 are approximately
personnel - about 825320 (+1340) people,
tanks - 9850 (+6) units
armored combat vehicles - 20497 (+12) units
artillery systems - 22256 (+62) units,
MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units
airplanes - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23111 (+72),
cruise missiles - 3051 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 34905 (+68) units
special equipment - 3714 (+3)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password