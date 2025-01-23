ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 825,320 people (+1,340 per day), 9,850 tanks, 22,256 artillery systems, 20,497 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 825,320 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.01.25 are approximately

personnel - about 825320 (+1340) people,

tanks - 9850 (+6) units

armored combat vehicles - 20497 (+12) units

artillery systems - 22256 (+62) units,

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1050 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 23111 (+72),

cruise missiles - 3051 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 34905 (+68) units

special equipment - 3714 (+3)

