Bodies of two Russian soldiers were blown to pieces after precise ammunition drops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Predator Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine eliminated two Russian invaders under the cover of night with precise drone ammunition drops.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the occupiers was posted on the social network.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password