ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10804 visitors online
News Video War
4 808 12

Bodies of two Russian soldiers were blown to pieces after precise ammunition drops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Predator Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine eliminated two Russian invaders under the cover of night with precise drone ammunition drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the occupiers was posted on the social network.

Watch more: Surviving occupier complains of lack of sleep: "They won’t let me sleep! Disposable bug flew in and hit where it should". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) war (1058) liquidation (2448) police forces (1565)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 