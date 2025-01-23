Europe made biggest contribution to helping Ukraine - Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has emphasized that US President Donald Trump's statement that Europe is lagging behind the US in terms of assistance to Ukraine is not true.

According to Censor.NET, Kallas said this in an interview with Reuters.

Trump said that Washington had made a greater contribution to helping Ukraine than Europe. However, Kallas said that Europe has made the largest contribution.

"According to my calculations, we have provided over 134 billion euros to Ukraine. This makes us the largest international donor," Kallas said when asked about the US President's remarks that Europe should pay more.

Kallas emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in all negotiations to end the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Reuters, some European officials have expressed concern that Trump may try to strike a deal directly with Vladimir Putin.

"Whatever negotiations or agreements are made between Russia and Ukraine, it also applies to Europe. That's why 'nothing about Europe without Europe' is also the main thing here," she said.

