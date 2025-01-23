ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10481 visitors online
News
976 1

Situation in Kupiansk direction is critical. 3,200 people remain in district - head of CMA Besedin

Discussion about situation in Kupiansk and district

Over the past day, the enemy used more than 20 guided aerial bombs in Kupiansk and the surrounding area.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the local CMA, Andrii Besedin, told this on the air of We-Ukraine.

"During the day, the enemy used more than 20 multiple rocket launchers in the direction of Kupiansk, and Kupiansk direction. This includes artillery, multiple rocket launchers, FPV drones, and Molniya UAVs, which the enemy uses along the central logistics routes," he noted.

Currently, 3,200 people remain in the district. Due to the constant shelling by the Russian occupiers, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian goods to the settlements.

See more: Russians shell Kupiansk and Bilyi Kolodiaz in Kharkiv region, four people injured. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Kharkivska region (636) Kup’yanskyy district (170) Kup’yansk (418)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 