Situation in Kupiansk direction is critical. 3,200 people remain in district - head of CMA Besedin

Over the past day, the enemy used more than 20 guided aerial bombs in Kupiansk and the surrounding area.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the local CMA, Andrii Besedin, told this on the air of We-Ukraine.

"During the day, the enemy used more than 20 multiple rocket launchers in the direction of Kupiansk, and Kupiansk direction. This includes artillery, multiple rocket launchers, FPV drones, and Molniya UAVs, which the enemy uses along the central logistics routes," he noted.

Currently, 3,200 people remain in the district. Due to the constant shelling by the Russian occupiers, it is impossible to deliver humanitarian goods to the settlements.

