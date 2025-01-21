Russians shell Kupiansk and Bilyi Kolodiaz in Kharkiv region, four people injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of Tuesday, 21 January, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. Four women were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Around 09:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district. A residential building was damaged. An 87-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, at around 3 p.m., the Russian armed forces shelled Kupiansk again. Two women aged 68 and 72 suffered acute stress reactions. Another 68-year-old resident was also injured. Private households and outbuildings were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the occupants shelled the town with MLRS.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the commission of war crimes by the Russian occupiers (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

