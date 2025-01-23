Kyiv police detain man for attempted murder of SBI employee

During investigative actions, a Kyiv resident attacked a SBI officer with a knife.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the National Police.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation conducted investigative actions at the place of residence of a 28-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of committing a crime. During the conversation, the attacker grabbed a kitchen knife and suddenly attacked the SBI investigator, stabbing him, and fled," the statement said.

Subsequently, police officers, with the involvement of KORD special forces, detained the attacker, and the wounded law enforcement officer was hospitalised.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Art. 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, he is in custody.





The article provides for up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.