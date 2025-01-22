Military man who killed three women in Ternopil region last August will be tried

A 45-year-old serviceman of a military unit faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the murder of three women in a village in the Zbarazh community in Ternopil region.

This was reported by the press service of the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, Censor.NET reports.

Prosecutors of the Ternopil Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office sent to court an indictment against a 45-year-old military serviceman on the fact of premeditated murder and completed attempted premeditated murder (clause 1, clause 5, part 2 of Article 115 and part 2 of Article 15, clause 1, clause 5, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Shooting with assault rifle occurred at automobile repair shop in Kyiv, police have detained suspect. PHOTO

The investigation established that in August 2024, on the main street of a village in the Zbarazh community in Ternopil region, the accused, while drunk, fired several shots in the direction of people.

As a result, two women, aged 42 and 78, died at the scene, and another 86-year-old victim died in hospital. Four other local residents were also injured.

The soldier is currently in custody. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

See more: Shooting in hotel in Pechersk: resident of Vasylkiv served notice of suspicion of premeditated murder - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS