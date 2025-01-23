Enemy attacks are concentrated in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Russians are trying to destroy positions of Defense Forces in city buildings - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk and Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. They are using armored vehicles, artillery, mortars, and UAVs of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Combat actions

Over the past day, enemy assault groups attacked our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Novosergiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kopanky, Yampolivka, and in the Serebryansky forest in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors. In the direction of Nova Kruhlyakivka, the enemy used armored vehicles to support the offensive. One enemy armored personnel carrier was destroyed as a result of fire. The enemy was not successful.

On the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian attacks were concentrated in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. In addition to artillery, the enemy is actively using various types of UAVs to destroy the positions of the Defense Forces in urban areas. The tactical situation in these areas was not allowed to deteriorate.

Most combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy tried to realize their numerical superiority and break through our defenses in the areas of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Andriivka, Dachne, Udachne, and Ulakly. Fighting continued in Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Kotlyne and Yantarne. In the vicinity of Zelenivka, the enemy used armored vehicles to support the offensive. Our soldiers destroyed one armored personnel carrier and damaged another. The enemy was not successful.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy is concentrating its attack efforts in the area of Velyka Novosilka. The enemy fired more than 80 times at the positions of our defenders in the area of this settlement alone, using artillery, mortars, and UAVs of various types. As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Enemy losses per day

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the JFO "Khortytsia" for 22.01.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 924;

tanks - 4;

armored combat vehicles - 9;

guns and mortars - 47;

anti-tank weapons - 3;

automotive equipment - 77;

special equipment - 33;

electronic warfare equipment - 3;

air defense means - 3;

shelters - 182;

UAV control points - 6;

ammunition depots - 10.

The enemy carried out 45 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas using 58 combat aircraft and 465 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the Russian aggressor fired 4,552 times at the positions of our troops in the eastern operational zone.

During the current day, 12 combat engagements with the enemy have already taken place in the eastern operational zone.

The enemy army continues to shell the positions of our defenders. Only for the current day in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" 6 air strikes with the use of 9 KABs, 16 strikes by kamikaze drones have already been recorded. The enemy fired 458 times at the positions of our troops.

