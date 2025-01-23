Urban battles continue in Chasiv Yar. Enemy is using tactics of total destruction of buildings - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In Chasovyi Yar, city battles are taking place with varying success. The occupiers are destroying the city because they only want the territory.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia", Viktor Trehubov, said this on the air of the We-Ukraine TV channel.

"It should be noted that such urban battles are constant destruction, a situation where Russians are trying to constantly attack all the buildings in the city so that our defenders cannot gain a foothold, cannot hold their positions, and are forced to retreat. The situation is such that this tactic is difficult to counteract because when buildings are completely destroyed, no one can hold on to bare ground. And the Russians are not trying to take the city, they are trying to take the territory. At least this is what is happening in most areas where urban battles are taking place, with some exceptions - in Pokrovsk the situation is somewhat different due to the size of the city and other plans of the occupiers," he noted.

As a reminder, over the last day the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk and Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk, Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors. They are using armored vehicles, artillery, mortars, and UAVs of various types.

