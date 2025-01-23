Russians conducted 62 attacks in Pokrovsk sector, 115 combat engagements in total over last day - General Staff

On 22 January 2025, Ukrainian defenders fought 115 combat clashes with the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles and 74 air strikes, dropping 116 GABs on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities. In addition, it carried out more than 5,200 shellings, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,487 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Velyka Pysarivka, Romashkove, Velyka Berizka, Stara Huta in Sumy region; Muravi in Chernihiv region; Siversk, Bondarne, Sukhyi Yar, Kostiantynivka, Malynivka, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Novosilka, Andriivka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne in Donetsk region; Temyrivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav in Kherson region.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB prevented enemy from reaching our positions and eliminated assault group of 5 infantrymen. VIDEO

Hostilities in the east

Seven occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. They tried to break into our defences near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmine, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in the Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers carried out two attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 62 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and in the directions of Yantarne, Promin, Zelene. At the same time, the enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft against the settlements and positions of our troops.

Situation in the south

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders tried three times to force our units out of their positions, but failed, and retreated after suffering losses.

Read more: Russia is attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk direction - 44 combat engagements reported since morning, - General Staff of AFU

Kursk region

The operation in the Kursk sector is continuing. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the sector. The adversary launched 21 air strikes, dropping 34 GABs, and fired 377 times, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions in the Kharkiv, Siverskyi, Orikhivskyi, and Huliaipilskyi sectors.

Situation in the north

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and attack UAVs from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Read more: Russians occupied Novovasylivka near Pokrovsk, - DeepState

Strikes on Russian occupiers

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

On 22 January, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit a command post and six other important facilities of the invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,340 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 6 tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 62 artillery systems, 72 operational and tactical UAVs, 68 vehicles and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Watch more: It is better to defend ourselves and Europe on enemy territory - Commander of 154th SMB Shcherbyna. VIDEO