Ukrainian defenders in the Vovchansk sector are holding back the Russian invaders, restraining the enemy's forces.

The commander of the 154th Brigade, Oleksandr Shcherbyna, told how the brigade was attacking the rear of the racists and holding back Russian troops.

"The main task is to move the fighting to the enemy's territory. We have to prevent them from using their reserves in Donbas. If we observe the enemy's movement and activity, we immediately engage them with fire. In no case do we allow them to build new fortifications. We blow up the fortifications that have been built. We don't allow them to supply them. And we are trying to keep them away from our borders. We have a long time to fight, to defend ourselves, to defend Europe. For centuries to come. And it is better to do it on their territory," he explained.

The commander also spoke about the benefits of the Kursk operation.

"They said they would not withdraw the reserves. But they did withdraw the reserves and moved them to the Kursk region. They wanted to make a sanitary zone in the depths of Ukraine, but it turned out that we made the sanitary zone," Shcherbyna said.

Although the situation there is difficult, and the superior Russian forces are constantly manoeuvring, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully using their defensive position.

In the Vovchansk sector, the 154th Brigade created such conditions that the enemy decided that a strike group was being formed near the border. As a result, the brigade has drawn a certain amount of enemy forces and equipment. It manages to hold off the invasion from Belgorod Oblast with the help of minefields and cannon artillery, while the Mavicos conduct reconnaissance and carry out drops simultaneously.

"Where the enemy is stopped, we dismantle him to the end. The task is to prevent him from approaching the line of contact," says Shcherbyna. However, he says the enemy is also improving: they have started using more drones, FPV drones have started flying quite far, more military aircraft and shaheds are being used, and remote mining is being carried out.

The 154th Brigade was created in September 2023, and since then it has done a lot of work to select personnel for reserve units consisting of soldiers who have left the unit without permission. The brigade treats such soldiers with understanding, taking into account the various circumstances of the offense. The brigade also has mobilized soldiers who were detained while trying to illegally cross the border.

"We have a section of land where we train our soldiers. The brigade has a group of instructors, and military personnel with experience in various fields. We train our sappers, our mechanized units, and motorized infantry units. We conduct coordination exercises at the training ground. We pay a lot of attention to this. If people get into a team with a normal atmosphere and motivation, they will join this organism," Shcherbyna concluded.

Reference.

Oleksandr Shcherbyna



Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commander of the 154th separate mechanized brigade.

He made a full career as a commander from platoon commander to brigade commander. In 22, he returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a member of the 57th Mechanised Brigade, was wounded, and after his recovery in 2023, he headed the newly created 154th Mechanised Brigade.

He has received several state awards, including the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III class, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

