Soldiers of 3rd SAB prevented enemy from reaching our positions and eliminated assault group of 5 infantrymen. VIDEO

Enemy infantrymen were advancing on Ukrainian positions, but soldiers of the "PNK Group" units of the 2nd mech battalion and the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade attacked the occupiers.

The first Russian soldier was attacked in the open, while the rest managed to run for cover. However, FPV drones eliminated the invaders there as well. As a result, five Russian army infantrymen were killed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the occupiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

