Russia is attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk direction - 44 combat engagements reported since morning, - General Staff of AFU

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders have taken place at the front.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russian troops' strikes in Ukraine

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Baranivka, Demianivka, Pokrovka in the Sumy region; Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations near Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne and in the direction of Serebryanskyi forest. One firefight remained incomplete.

Defense forces repelled two Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the village of Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 44 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Miroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pershche Travnia, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 41 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The situation in the South

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka. Four of the engagements were completed, and one is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

Kursk operation

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled three attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and three more are ongoing. The enemy made about 200 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions at the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv, and Huliaipole directions.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

