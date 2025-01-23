Russian economy can withstand war for at least year - Belgian Prime Minister De Croix

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croix has called for tougher sanctions against Russia, paying special attention to the export of liquefied natural gas and fertilizers.

He said this in Davos during the Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Censor.NET reports.

"In this 16th package, I think gas and LNG should play a very, very important role. I think we should also consider fertilizers. We can see that fertilizer exports from Russia have actually increased compared to the situation before the war," De Croix said.

In his opinion, although Russia's economy is weakened, it is still able to withstand the war for at least a year. This creates additional challenges for the international community in curbing Moscow's aggressive policy.

"The Russian economy is weakened, but our analysis shows that the Russian economy can withstand the war for at least another year. And in everything we see, it is absolutely clear that Vladimir Putin has ambitions to regroup and then make another attempt, perhaps not against Ukraine, but against another country. Therefore, we must support these sanctions," the Prime Minister emphasized.

De Croix emphasized that reliable sanctions are the key to maintaining peace and security in the world: "So my analysis is that we are going for long-term sanctions and that we should not change the topic of discussion."

