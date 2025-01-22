EU is largest donor to Ukraine and is preparing new package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union remains the largest international donor to Ukraine, having provided more than €130 billion in total aid, including €50 billion in military support.

She said this during a speech in Brussels at the annual conference of the European Defense Agency on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have provided a total of more than €130 billion. Almost €50 billion in military support. This makes us the largest international donor to Ukraine. We will train 75 thousand Ukrainian soldiers by the end of next month. We have adopted the most extensive sanctions against Russia ever imposed. We are currently working on another one - the 16th package of sanctions," Kallas said.

Read more: Lithuania to hand over cars confiscated from Belarusian citizens for smuggling to Ukraine

Kallas also noted that frozen Russian assets could be used to provide Ukraine with additional ammunition, air defense systems, and investments in the defense industry.

"Here we also have to learn from past experience. The initiative to supply one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine was an Estonian idea. And although we have already delivered more than a million shells, in the end it was too little and came too late. We need to be sure that we can build up our defense industry and get the products we need on time," Kallas emphasized.

According to her, the EU plans to coordinate its defense and industrial policy to increase the effectiveness of assistance to Ukraine and strengthen security on the European continent.

Read more: Trump suspends all US aid programmes to foreign countries for 90 days