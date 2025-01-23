Putin believes main goals of war have been achieved. He is increasingly concerned about situation in Russian economy - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is increasingly concerned about the situation in the Russian economy.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

According to the source, this makes some of the Russian elite think that a negotiated settlement of the war is desirable.

"Putin believes that the key goals of the war have already been achieved, including control over the territory connecting mainland Russia with Crimea and the weakening of the Ukrainian military," the newspaper writes, citing an anonymous source.

The Russian dictator also admits that the war puts a strain on the economy, as it is "really in big trouble."

The main reason for inflation in Russia is the huge cost of the war.

As a reminder, the 47th President of the United States , Donald Trump , called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine and conclude a peace agreement. Otherwise, he threatened Russia with heavy taxes and sanctions.

