Putin has no veto or vote on any country’s accession to NATO - Rutte

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no right to decide which countries can join NATO and which cannot.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must clearly understand that Vladimir Putin has no veto power and no say in who will join NATO in the future. Only if he wants to join NATO himself, but I don't think he wants to," the Alliance chief said.

Rutte emphasized that Ukraine's full membership in NATO is the best option to guarantee sustainable peace.

"But whatever the outcome, it should be clear that the peace is sustainable... When they (the negotiations) are over, we must be sure that the peace we have collectively supported will be sustainable and will never be questioned again," he explained.

According to Rutte, the situation with the Minsk agreements should not be repeated.

"Therefore, we have to focus on bringing Ukraine to the best possible position (before the talks - Ed.)," he concluded.

