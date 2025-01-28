Five children were returned from occupation, including daughter of servicewoman freed from Russian captivity - Lubinets. PHOTOS

We managed to return 5 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories to the government-controlled territory.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

"Returned children are from 1.5 years old to the age of majority, which they celebrate in their native land.



One of the young men told us that he could not leave the TOT on his own, so he contacted our Office, which helped him leave. Today, Ukraine, together with charitable foundations and organisations, is helping him to obtain documents, find accommodation and enter a higher education institution," the statement said.

Read more: More than 3000 children from occupied Kherson region were taken for "re-education" to remote regions of Russia - Lubinets

The Ombudsman's Office was also approached by a servicewoman released from Russian captivity who asked for help in returning her daughter from the TOT.

"Fortunately, we managed to do that as well. And now the girl is with her mother. Finally, the families will be able to choose their own future and feel how Ukraine is restoring their human rights. They will finally get the medical care they need, be able to get an education and implement their own plans," Lubinets added.

The Ombudsperson also expressed special thanks to Qatar for its assistance.

See more: Three children evacuated from TOT: 17-year-old boy, who was persecuted by occupiers, and two toddlers. PHOTO







