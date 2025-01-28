Ukrainian tankers on German Leopard 2A4 destroying enemy column of five armoured vehicles. VIDEO of battle
The Ukrainian crew of a German Leopard 2A4 tank destroyed a Russian armoured convoy near Kurakhove in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that at least five enemy armoured vehicles were moving in the convoy.
"The Ukrainian crew of a German Leopard 2A4 tank is destroying a column of Russian armoured vehicles in the Kurakhove sector of the frontline, like in a shooting gallery. The work of the soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
