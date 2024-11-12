Ukrainian crew of German Leopard 2A4 tank clearing forest from occupiers. VIDEO
A video showing a fragment of the combat work of the crew of a German Leopard 2A4 tank in the Kurakhove direction has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian tankers firing at the occupiers' positions, which are set up in the forest.
