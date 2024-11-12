ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3748 visitors online
News Video War
16 612 3

Ukrainian crew of German Leopard 2A4 tank clearing forest from occupiers. VIDEO

A video showing a fragment of the combat work of the crew of a German Leopard 2A4 tank in the Kurakhove direction has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian tankers firing at the occupiers' positions, which are set up in the forest.

Watch more: Ukrainian crew of German Leopard 2A4 tank shoots at Russian column of armored vehicles in Kurakhove sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) elimination (4985) Donetska region (3658) military actions (2290) Leopard (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 