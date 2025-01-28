Ukraine shares PACE’s call for reform of key international institutions, including UN Security Council - MFA

Ukraine shares PACE's call for reforming key international institutions, including the UN Security Council, to make them more representative and effective in resolving global crises.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the PACE Resolution "The need to restore a rules-based international order".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption of the resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which reaffirms the commitment of the European community to the principles of the rules-based international legal order and its readiness to face the challenges of our time. Strict adherence to the UN Charter and international law is an imperative for the peaceful coexistence of states," the commentary reads.

The Foreign Ministry notes that the resolution is a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation and ensuring peace and security in the world.

"Ukraine shares the call to reform key international institutions, in particular the UN Security Council, to make them more representative and effective in resolving global crises," the ministry added.

It is emphasized that the urgent need to counteract the threats of authoritarianism, unilateral actions and aggression that undermine the foundations of democracy and the rule of law requires joint efforts of the entire democratic world.

"Ukraine remains committed to cooperating with international partners to implement the recommendations set out in the resolution, in particular to strengthen the security mechanisms of Europe and the world.

Ukraine stands in solidarity with the member states of the Council of Europe in striving for a future based on a just peace," the Foreign Ministry summarized.