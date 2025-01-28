AFU General Staff: 44 ruscists attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing

Since the beginning of January 28, 2025, 130 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders have taken place at the front.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected, in particular, the communities of Dmytrivka, Ponomarenky, Oleksandrivka, Mezenivka in Sumy region; Zaliznyi Mist, Krasnyi Khutir, Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region; Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants attacked the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Kutkivka, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka, two of the combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoiehorivka, Bohuslavka, Makiivka and Serebrianskyi forest. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfast and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Novosilka and Verkhnokamianske. Nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Ten attacks have already ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Toretsk direction, 13 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of Krymske, Dyliivka, Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. One hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 58 attempts to drive our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Zelene, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Udachne, Nadiia, Uspenivka, Novovasylivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 44 enemy attacks, 14 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, seven hostile attacks took place near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Rozlyv.

Hostilities in the Kursk region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, another firefight is still ongoing, and the enemy fired 155 artillery rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements in the region.

The situation in the South

The occupation forces did not conduct any active operations at the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.

There were no major changes in the situation in other directions.

