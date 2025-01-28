ENG
Ruscists strike in Synelnykove district: 11-year-old boy and 2 people wounded

Consequences of the Russian drone attack

On the afternoon of January 28, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This wasannounced on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man, and an 83-year-old woman were injured in the Synelnykove district due to an enemy attack.

All were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded as moderate.

"We are finding out what damage the enemy inflicted," elaborated Lysak.

It is not yet known what the enemy used.

