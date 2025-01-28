At least 1 person killed and 4 wounded as result of occupiers’ attacks on Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. PHOTO

Today, on 28 January, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in one death and one wounded.



This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in Pokrovsk, Russians killed 1 person and wounded 2, damaging a car.



In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were wounded, 2 high-rise buildings, 9 garages and a car were damaged.

"Staying in Donetsk region means risking your life! Take care of yourselves! Evacuate!" - Filashkin stressed.



