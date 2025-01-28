Kallas on Orban’s blocking of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to European Union: EU has always managed to reach some kind of solution

In order to avoid blocking the start of actual negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the EU hopes to reach an agreement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, during a conversation with the media.

Thus, it is noted that when asked whether Orban's position would be an obstacle to the actual launch of negotiations with Ukraine on integration, Kallas replied that in the end, the EU has always managed to reach a solution.

"We have 27 member states in the EU... Every decision is always difficult. So I have no illusions that it will be easier in the future. But in the end, we have always managed to reach some kind of solution," she said.

