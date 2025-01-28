Occupiers hit Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with Grad: woman wounded

A woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike on Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Prymorske. Russians hit the frontline Stepnohirsk community with Grad rockets," the statement said.

It is noted that a 67-year-old woman was wounded.

Private houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

