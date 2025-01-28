Occupiers reduced use of KABs for strikes on Kharkiv, more often use "Shahed" and "Molniya" - RMA

Russian troops have reduced the number of attacks on Kharkiv with the use of guided aerial bombs, but now use Shahed and Molniya drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

He noted that it is now clear that the enemy's resources are limited. And the Kursk operation contributes to this.

At the same time, Syniehubov clarified that the Russians are currently using their main combat potential in the Pokrovske direction.

"And, of course, the pause with guided aerial bombs that we have is due to operations where our defenders are holding back the enemy and fighting for every meter of our territory," the head of the RMA emphasized.

It is also noted that a decrease in the number of strikes by guided missile systems on Kharkiv began to be observed in November last year.

See more: He reconnoitered location of air defence systems and location of Defence Forces near Vovchansk: Russian spy from Kharkiv detained, - SSU. PHOTOS