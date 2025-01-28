He reconnoitered location of air defence systems and location of Defence Forces near Vovchansk: Russian spy from Kharkiv detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv. According to the investigation, he was spying on the locations of the Defence Forces fighting for the frontline city of Vovchansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What do we know about the Russian spy?

The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a 21-year-old local resident. The FSB recruited him through Telegram channels, where he wrote comments in support of Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed a desire to go to his relatives in Russia.

According to available information, the FSB promised the agent an "evacuation" to Russia after completing its tasks.

What information did the traitor collect?

In particular, the traitor tried to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control. He did this under the guise of going to a country house near the frontline.

At the same time, the defendant was looking for traces of tank tracks and wheeled armoured vehicles of Ukrainian troops moving towards the front.

Returning from a countryside "trip" to Kharkiv, the agent recorded the location of air defence missile systems protecting the airspace above the city.

SSU officers documented the offences and detained him red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near the regional centre.

A mobile phone with evidence of work for the FSB was seized from the traitor.

Suspicion.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.