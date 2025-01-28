Electronic referrals to MMC in "Reserve+" will be launched on January 31, - Chernohorenko

Starting January 31, electronic referrals to the Military Medical Commission (MMC) will be available in the Reserve+ app.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Starting from January 31, Ukrainians will be able to create a referral to the MMC in the "Reserve+", the official said.

According to her, the service will initially be available for those who wish to undergo a medical examination of their own free will. But later, the service will be expanded to citizens who already have a draft notice for a MMC.

Chernohorenko said that testing of the service began on January 28.

"The reform of the MMC will not be limited to digitalization. We are working on other changes, such as the interaction of the information systems of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense and the possibility to choose a medical institution for the MMC by yourself in the "Reserve+". All this is to make the process convenient and transparent. And decisions on eligibility were reviewed independently and anonymously," Chernohorenko said.

As a reminder, on January 28, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the green light to electronic referrals to MMC for persons liable for military service.

